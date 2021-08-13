Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 13, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 13, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Aug 13, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:02 AM IST

The spot gold price today( 46550) is higher than this week's average of 46474.3 by 0.16%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of 46540.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 46550 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.18%. The global spot price is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Aug 13, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46399 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 65.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46550 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Aug 13, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.14% to 46399 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.03% or about 65.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.28% or 174.6 per kg to the price level of 62365 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46550) increased by 65.0 from yesterday ( 46540), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 65.0 and value of 46399 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Aug 13, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

