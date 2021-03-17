Indian stocks post most gains by market capitalisation
- India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
Indian stocks gained the most among the world’s top 10 nations by market value this fiscal, underscoring the strength of the rally that remained unshaken by Covid-led turmoil and economic uncertainties.
India’s aggregate market capitalisation soared 88% in dollar terms this fiscal year, showed data from Bloomberg. This is the sharpest increase in aggregate market capitalisation since FY11.
Last fiscal year, India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
The US, with a market capitalisation of $45.83 trillion, and China at $10.57 trillion saw an aggregate market capitalisation expansion of 67% and 52%, respectively, from April 2020 so far. Canada ($2.89 trillion) saw a growth of 78%, while Saudi Arabia ($2.53 trillion) made the lowest gain of 28% among the top 10 markets.
Analysts said a broad-based rally in equities and a heavy flow of foreign liquidity either through foreign institutional investors (FIIs) or as foreign direct investment (FDI) accelerated the expansion of Indian markets this year.
“Unlike the pre-Covid period, this year, the rally in Indian markets has been quite broad-based. The smaller stocks have also given strong returns in the year, which has raked up India’s total market cap,” said Vinod Karki, equity-strategist, ICICI Securities. “Other factors which supported the rally were the robust earnings recovery, reforms and fiscal push by the government to boost the economy.”
Sensex surged 78% so far this fiscal—the best performer among the top 10 nations. In comparison, the Dow Jones (US) gained 50%, the Shanghai Composite (China) rose 35%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 22% so far since April 2020.
The strong performance has lifted India’s contribution to global market capitalization to 2.58% in March from 2.1% last April. This is marginally above its historical average of 2.4%.
This fiscal so far, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices jumped 93% and 120%, respectively. The shares of both these indices in the overall market capitalisation also rose, while that of the Sensex fell.
Currently, the BSE Midcap and the Smallcap indices contribute 14.8% and 15.2%, respectively, to India’s total market cap, up from 14.4% and 14.5% in January. Meanwhile, the contribution of Sensex to market capitalisation grew from 48.78% in mid-March last year to 48.91% at the end of January but fell to 46.74% in mid-March 2021.
“The mcap-to-GDP ratio has been volatile. It declined to 56% (FY20 GDP) in March 2020 from 79% in FY19 and has rebounded to 104% currently (FY21 GDP) above its long-term average of 78%,” said Motilal Oswal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex at 50,305, Nifty down to 14,885 in opening trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred’
- Old cases will be decided in accordance with 1986 Act, a Supreme Court bench clarified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Insurers barred from changing health plans
- The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gland sets 252 million Sputnik V doses target
- The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad and is ready to scale up capacity if needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to cut its Play Store billing fees to 15% globally
- Google Play’s billing system is applicable to app developers who sell digital goods and services on Google’s Play Store.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO opens today. All you need to know
- The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹303-305 per equity share and bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 thereafter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian stocks post most gains by market capitalisation
- India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet clears plan to set up DFI for infra projects
- The government will infuse ₹20,000 crore capital in the new financial institution, and gradually reduce its stake to 26% from 100%, said Sitharaman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil drops 1% as Covid-19 vaccine halt threatens demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's diesel sales in March up more than 7% from a year ago, at 2.84 mn tonnes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three takeaways from Credit Suisse’s list of 100 Indian Unicorns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; financial stocks drag
- The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 31.12 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 50,363.96, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.05 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,910.45.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox