Indian student arrivals nearly halve in the US on Trump visa policy

Student arrivals from India to the US have nearly halved as President Donald Trump's adverse student visa policy took hold. Total arrivals on student visas fell for the fourth straight month in July 2025, declining 28% to just under 79,000. (representational image)(Unsplash)

Total arrivals on student visas fell for the fourth straight month in July 2025, declining 28% to just under 79,000, according to data from the International Trade Administration compiled by Bloomberg. That was also the biggest monthly drop so far this year.

Student arrivals from India fell 46% while China posted a 26% decline.

The twin drops from the two largest sources of foreign students provides a grim snapshot that threatens to disrupt the financial models of US colleges and universities.

To be sure, US universities have already warned that first-time foreign student enrollment on campuses are projected to fall by 30% this autumn, potentially costing the education sector $2.6 billion in tuition revenue.

The sharp downturn follows a series of policy changes and administrative hurdles from the White House around tightening immigration and foreign student scrutiny.

The measures have created a climate of uncertainty and resulted in significant backlogs and delays at US embassies and consulates in key Asian markets.

“There are real reasons for concern,” Zuzana Cepla Wootson, deputy director of federal policy at Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, told Bloomberg. “It’s part of a broader pattern under this administration. The travel ban, expanded screening processes, appointment backlogs—all these create uncertainty for students from China, India and beyond.”

The Trump administration announced a pause in interviews for student visas in late May. In mid June, the US State Department said that it would resume interviews, while also ordering reviews of applicants’ social-media profiles. The timing of these policies, during the peak summer visa application season, has been particularly damaging and doesn’t bode well for student arrivals in August—historically the peak month for new students entering the US.

The visitor arrival figures don’t break down whether those coming in are new or returning students. Many already on student visas may have chosen to stay in the US and not travel this summer due to the administration’s scrutiny of international scholars, Wootson said.

Officials at schools with large Asian student populations, such as the University of Southern California, have said that that a continued decline could result in tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue. USC already faces a deficit of $200 million. Arizona State University President Michael Crow meanwhile said visa delays have been more disruptive than the pandemic.

A record 1.1 million international students enrolled in US higher education institutions in the 2023-24 school year, according to Open Doors, which collects data on foreign scholars. India was the top country, with nearly 332,000 students, followed by China with about 277,000 that academic year.