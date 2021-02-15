IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US
The logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.(AP)
The logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.(AP)
business

Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US

Baiju Bhatt and Rohan Seth, co-founders of Robinhood and Clubhouse, respectively, are both Stanford alumni and in their 30s.
READ FULL STORY
By Tarush Bhalla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 AM IST

Two startups have become the talk of the town in Silicon Valley, the global capital of innovation—financial trading app Robinhood and voice-led social media app Clubhouse.

Both are led by Indian-origin entrepreneurs.

Baiju Bhatt and Rohan Seth, co-founders of Robinhood and Clubhouse, respectively, are both Stanford alumni and in their 30s.

They are part of a growing army of Valley-based Indian-origin entrepreneurs who are grabbing investor attention and creating billion-dollar firms with a difference. The secret sauce perhaps for both is to democratize technology to reach more users.

Bhatt, a first-generation immigrant and part of the American Indian billionaires’ club, spearheaded Robinhood to an $11.7 billion valuation with its latest billion-dollar funding round. Seth’s Clubhouse turned unicorn in 2021 in less than a year and counts technology and Hollywood bigwigs Elon Musk, Drake, Tiffany Haddish and Mark Zuckerberg as members.

“Indians are part of the cultural fabric of Silicon Valley today, and there is a mild stereotype that an Indian will be successful owing to their legacy with tech in the Valley. In the 80s, Indians did face heavy discrimination, and they were considered ‘outliers’. But the community came together and uplifted each other,” said India-American technology entrepreneur and academic Vivek Wadhwa. In the 1980s, American venture capitalist and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla, became one of the first Indians to make it big in the Valley. While Indians are now part of the ‘Big Boys’ club at Silicon Valley, women and African-American founders still face discrimination, Wadhwa said.

While eight-year-old Robinhood disrupted brokerage fees through concepts of free and fractional trading focused on millennials, Clubhouse is bringing access to free-speech and making power figures more accessible to global audiences through its app. Through fractional trading, Robinhood allowed users to invest in top stocks of Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google) for as little as $1. “The authenticity of what founders are building shows in the Clubhouse product. With the medium, it is taking distractions away from video and giving access to global free speech. Inclusivity is the theme for Robinhood as well, giving access to individuals to invest freely, democratizing the market. These firms are changing user behaviour in a big way,” said Priya Rajan, managing director, Silicon Valley Bank, which has invested in more than 30,000 startups with $116 billion in assets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
business

ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The company, one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, is in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vi reported revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,891 crore in October-December, down from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
Vi reported revenue of 10,891 crore in October-December, down from 11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST
“Revenue is up 1% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention,” the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
business

EPF payments of 4 million staff held up

By Prashant K Nanda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:17 AM IST
This is because of a KYC mismatch of employees at the employers’ end, and the retirement fund manager’s field offices are reaching out to these establishments, the authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Low customs duty, iron ore costs may melt steel prices

By Tanya Thomas | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Domestic prices of hot-rolled (HR) coil, a flat steel product that is further processed and used in transport, construction, shipbuilding and capital goods surged 54% from a year ago in the December quarter amid a robust recovery in domestic demand and mirroring higher global steel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
business

Corporate earnings gathered pace in Dec quarter despite Covid

By Nasrin Sultana, Ravindra Sonavane | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Analysis of 2,485 corporates shows that net profit grew at fastest pace in at least 25 quarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
business

YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop before US House panel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin Capital after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Listing out the guidelines, the union ministry of health (MoHFW) highlighted offices with relatively closer settings with shared spaces and the virus could spread faster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nureca plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
Nureca plans to raise 100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth 1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
business

Nureca IPO to open tomorrow. Dates, price band and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Nureca, which had filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November, got its observations on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
business

Steel can be used for highway construction, if it meets required standards: Govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The GoI in a press release said that the steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third-party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
business

Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi mulls cybersecurity fusion centre for securities market

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:38 PM IST
The three-tier structure would strengthen the cybersecurity preparedness or resilience of the entire securities market ecosystem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
business

Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions (OSH) have already been notified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Petrol at 88.73 a litre in Delhi as price hiked for sixth day in a row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:54 AM IST
The relentless hike has been criticised by opposition parties, including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2016 - 2021 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLE-Class, among others.(REUTERS)
Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2016 - 2021 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLE-Class, among others.(REUTERS)
business

Mercedes-Benz recalls over 1 million cars over tech error

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The software design of the communication module may result in a failure to send the correct vehicle location for the emergency call system in the event of a crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore on January 15, 2021.(AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore on January 15, 2021.(AFP)
business

First since pandemic: Railways cumulative freight revenue rose past FY-20 fiscal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
According to the national transporter, on a month to month basis as well, in first 12 days of February, the railways has overtaken the freight revenue figures in last year by 5 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP