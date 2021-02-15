Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US
Two startups have become the talk of the town in Silicon Valley, the global capital of innovation—financial trading app Robinhood and voice-led social media app Clubhouse.
Both are led by Indian-origin entrepreneurs.
Baiju Bhatt and Rohan Seth, co-founders of Robinhood and Clubhouse, respectively, are both Stanford alumni and in their 30s.
They are part of a growing army of Valley-based Indian-origin entrepreneurs who are grabbing investor attention and creating billion-dollar firms with a difference. The secret sauce perhaps for both is to democratize technology to reach more users.
Bhatt, a first-generation immigrant and part of the American Indian billionaires’ club, spearheaded Robinhood to an $11.7 billion valuation with its latest billion-dollar funding round. Seth’s Clubhouse turned unicorn in 2021 in less than a year and counts technology and Hollywood bigwigs Elon Musk, Drake, Tiffany Haddish and Mark Zuckerberg as members.
“Indians are part of the cultural fabric of Silicon Valley today, and there is a mild stereotype that an Indian will be successful owing to their legacy with tech in the Valley. In the 80s, Indians did face heavy discrimination, and they were considered ‘outliers’. But the community came together and uplifted each other,” said India-American technology entrepreneur and academic Vivek Wadhwa. In the 1980s, American venture capitalist and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla, became one of the first Indians to make it big in the Valley. While Indians are now part of the ‘Big Boys’ club at Silicon Valley, women and African-American founders still face discrimination, Wadhwa said.
While eight-year-old Robinhood disrupted brokerage fees through concepts of free and fractional trading focused on millennials, Clubhouse is bringing access to free-speech and making power figures more accessible to global audiences through its app. Through fractional trading, Robinhood allowed users to invest in top stocks of Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google) for as little as $1. “The authenticity of what founders are building shows in the Clubhouse product. With the medium, it is taking distractions away from video and giving access to global free speech. Inclusivity is the theme for Robinhood as well, giving access to individuals to invest freely, democratizing the market. These firms are changing user behaviour in a big way,” said Priya Rajan, managing director, Silicon Valley Bank, which has invested in more than 30,000 startups with $116 billion in assets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to ₹4,532 crore; Arpu up at ₹121
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPF payments of 4 million staff held up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low customs duty, iron ore costs may melt steel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporate earnings gathered pace in Dec quarter despite Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop before US House panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nureca IPO to open tomorrow. Dates, price band and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steel can be used for highway construction, if it meets required standards: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi mulls cybersecurity fusion centre for securities market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol at ₹88.73 a litre in Delhi as price hiked for sixth day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes-Benz recalls over 1 million cars over tech error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First since pandemic: Railways cumulative freight revenue rose past FY-20 fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox