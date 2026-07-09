PATNA: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday directed officials to achieve the target of issuing one crore ration cards in the state and also laid stress that there should be regular monitoring of the ration distribution system so that every beneficiary gets foodgrains timely without hassles. CM asks officials to expedite issuing 1 crore ration cards

The CM gave the directives while reviewing the schemes of food and consumer protection department along with union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Prahlad Joshi at Lok Sewak Awas in Patna.

The CM also chaired a high level meeting with Joshi, who is also the union minister of new and renewable energy, on the development of renewable energy and energy security in the state.

In the review meeting of food and consumer protection , the chief minister asked departmental officials to make a data base of all beneficiaries of various schemes so that they could get benefits timely . He praised the online public distribution system in Bihar and laid stress on its strengthening.

Reviewing the implementation progress of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna yojana, the CM laid stress on modernising the foodgrain storage facilities and also give priority to safety, quality, security and maintenance of warehouses across the state. He directed the officials to develop smart warehousing system. “ The state government has its utmost priority to implement the vision of Garib Kayam with dignity on the ground with full commitment,” the CM said.

Among the prominent who attended the meeting included food and consumer protection department minister Ashok Choudhary, joint secretary, ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ravi Shankar , secretary, food and consumer protection department, Deepak Anand and others.

In another review meeting on renewable energy with union minister Joshi, the chief minister directed officials to make mass awareness of PM -Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and intensify its wider implementation in the state so that all eligible families get benefit of it. He also asked the district magistrates to achieve the targets in their respective districts on a priority basis.

The CM also said there should be initiatives taken for formulating a green hydrogen policy and laid stress that there should be conducive and transparent environment for private investors so that they could invest in renewable energy sector. The CM also thanked the union minister for visiting the state and reviewing projects and initiatives being taken for new and renewable energy sector and promised him that all efforts would be made to make a leading state in renewable energy sector. Senior officials of the ministry of new and renewable energy including joint secretary, Anupam Kumar along with secretary, energy department, Bihar Ajay Yadav, energy minister , Bihar, Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal and senior bureaucrats were present at the meeting.