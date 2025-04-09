RBI cuts India's GDP forecast to 6.5%, inflation to 4%, as it adjusts economic projections amid global uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut its estimates on both India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Wednesday during his monetary policy address. RBI Monetary Policy meeting: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

The RBI cut its Real GDP forecast for the financial year 2025-26 to be 6.5%, from 6.7% earlier.

The first quarter GDP forecast is now estimated to be at 6.5% second quarter at 6.7%, third quarter at 6.6%, and fourth quarter at 6.3%.

Meanwhile, the inflation estimate was cut from 4.2% earlier to 4% now.

The first quarter inflation estimate is now at 3.6%, second quarter is at 3.9%, third quarter is at 3.8%, and the fourth quarter is slightly higher at 4.4%.

“On the inflation front, risks have receded considerably,” said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group. “A durable softening in food prices, a sharp correction in inflation expectations, and a notable decline in crude oil prices have led the RBI to revise its inflation projection.”

He added that “we expect the actual outturn to be even lower, assuming global commodity markets remain benign.”