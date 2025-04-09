RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps: EMIs to come down? How home loan buyers could benefit from it | Key points

Home loan interest rates are expected to ease further after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by governor Sanjay Malhotra, announced a 25 basis points reduction in the repo rate, bringing it down to 6 per cent. RBI cuts repo rate to 6%, likely easing home loan interest rates.(Representative image )

This move, part of the first monetary policy for the financial year 2025-26, is likely to benefit borrowers, with rates potentially dipping below 8 per cent per annum.

Given that banks have previously shown hesitation in passing on the full benefits of repo rate cuts to retail borrowers, it will be crucial to observe how major lenders respond to the RBI's recent decision. If they reduce their rates by around 50 basis points following the RBI's 25 basis point cut, it will offer substantial relief to home loan borrowers who have been burdened with high interest rates in recent years, Financial Express reported.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank had earlier confirmed to Moneycontrol that they passed on the full 25-bps benefit to their existing customers.

According to RBI guidelines, banks are required to review interest rates at least once every quarter, though the timing of rate adjustments may vary depending on the loan agreement. New borrowers may also benefit from lower rates in the near future.

How will the latest repo rate cut impact your home loan EMI?