India's Infosys to move business out of Russia

Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.
Indian software behemoth Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday it is moving its business out of Russia.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Reuters |

Indian software behemoth Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday it is moving its business out of Russia and is pursuing alternate options against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.

