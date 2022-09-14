Home / Business / India's trade deficit widened to $27.98 billion in August: Govt

India's trade deficit widened to $27.98 billion in August: Govt

Published on Sep 14, 2022 05:15 PM IST

India's merchandise exports rose to $33.92 billion from $33.38 billion in the same month last year, while imports rose to $61.90 billion in August from $45.09 billion last year.

The merchandise trade deficit in India in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year earlier.&nbsp;(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Reuters |

India's merchandise trade deficit in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year earlier, revised data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
