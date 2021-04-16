IND USA
India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of the month, company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.(Reuters/ File photo)
IndiGo waives change fees on domestic tickets booked till April 30

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:03 PM IST

IndiGo on Friday said it will not charge any fees to change time or date on domestic tickets that are booked between April 17 and April 30.

In a statement, the airline said passengers can make unlimited changes on domestic tickets booked in the aforementioned period.

"However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable," it noted.

