IndiGo waives change fees on domestic tickets booked till April 30

IndiGo on Friday said it will not charge any fees to change time or date on domestic tickets that are booked between April 17 and April 30.

Under this offer, the ticket can be booked between this duration for any travel period.

In a statement, the airline said passengers can make unlimited changes on domestic tickets booked in the aforementioned period.

"However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable," it noted.