IndiGo's Q3 profit doubles on strong demand, fares
Indigo Q3 results: The company reported a standalone profit of 29.98 billion rupees ($362 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation reported more than two-fold growth in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by air travel demand and higher fares in a seasonally strong period.
The company reported a standalone profit of 29.98 billion rupees ($362 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 14.18 billion rupees in the year-ago period.
IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, has India's largest airline fleet of 358 aircraft and commands a market share of over 62%.
The company benefited from back-to-back festive and wedding seasons, along with the men's cricket world cup hosted in the country, analysts said.
IndiGo's revenue rose 30% to 194.52 billion rupees, which analysts attributed to higher fares.
Its expenses rose 22% as fuel costs - which account for 40% of the total - rose 18%. Foreign exchange losses, however, narrowed by over 91%.
IndiGo's load factor, or the utilised passenger carrying capacity, improved to 85.8% from 85.1%.
Yield - the average revenue earned per passenger kilometre - rose 2% to 5.48 rupees per kilometre.
Its shares ended 2% higher on Friday at their best-ever closing price of 3,127.1 rupees.
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs