Home / Business / Infosys president Mohit Joshi resigns, joins rival Tech Mahindra

Infosys president Mohit Joshi resigns, joins rival Tech Mahindra

business
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:47 PM IST

“Mohit Joshi joins Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he is currently the President," company statement read. Joshi pursued MBA from Delhi University. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from St. Stephen's College in Delhi.

Mohit Joshi looked after Financial Services & Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses at Infosys(Infosys)
Mohit Joshi looked after Financial Services & Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses at Infosys(Infosys)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Tech Mahindra appointed former Infosys President Mohit Joshi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Saturday, the company informed in a regulatory filing. Joshi will take over for C P Gurnani, who is retiring on December 19.

"The Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company effective from his date of joining the Company up to 19 December, 2023," the company statement read.

"Mohit Joshi joins Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he is currently the President. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software and consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses," it added.

ALSO READ: Infosys' Narayana Murthy on India's work culture, favouritism and some advice…

Who is Mohit Joshi? 5 points

1. Mohit Joshi looked after the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses at Infosys, according to the company website.

2. Since joining Infosys in 2000, he has worked in different roles. He was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems Ltd. and led the software business, which includes Finacle, Infosys' global banking platform.

3. Joshi pursued an MBA from Delhi University. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from St. Stephen's College in Delhi.

4. He has previously worked with ANZ Grindlays and ABN AMRO in their corporate and investment bank.

5. Mohit Joshi is the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of Confederation of British Industry and is a member of the Young Presidents Organization.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
infosys tech mahindra
infosys tech mahindra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out