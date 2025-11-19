Infosys buyback: Cues for retail investors as tender window opens tomorrow

The window for tendering shares in the ₹18,000-crore Infosys buyback opens tomorrow, is an opportunity for retail investors to make a quick buck from the largest buyback in India's stock market history. That's because they have a significant advantage in the acceptance process. Only those shareholders who held Infosys shares in their demat account as on that date are eligible to participate. (Reuters)

The Infosys buyback, conducted via the tender offer route, proposes to repurchase up to 10 crore shares at ₹1,800 apiece—a significant premium over the current share price of ~ ₹1,550. Additionally, promoters led by co-founders NR Narayana Murthy and Chairman Nandan Nilekani have decided against participating in the buyback, leaving more shares on the table for small investors.