Infosys buyback: Cues for retail investors as tender window opens tomorrow

The window for tendering shares in the ₹18,000-crore Infosys buyback opens tomorrow, is an opportunity for retail investors to make a quick buck from the largest buyback in India's stock market history. That's because they have a significant advantage in the acceptance process.
The Infosys buyback, conducted via the tender offer route, proposes to repurchase up to 10 crore shares at ₹1,800 apiece—a significant premium over the current share price of ~ ₹1,550. Additionally, promoters led by co-founders NR Narayana Murthy and Chairman Nandan Nilekani have decided against participating in the buyback, leaving more shares on the table for small investors.
Infosys buyback: Eligibility and key dates
First and foremost, eligibility for the Infosys buyback is tied to the record date, which was 14 November 2025. Only those shareholders who held Infosys shares in their demat account as on that date are eligible to participate.
Event
Data
Tender window for Infosys buyback shares
20-26 November 2025
Last day for payment/return of unaccepted shares
3 December 2025
Infosys buyback: The ratios
The most exciting news for small investors is the favourable entitlement ratio. According to the regulations put down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, “small shareholders” are those holding shares worth up to ₹2 lakh on the record date.
For retail shareholders: The entitlement ratio in 2 equity shares for 11 held (approx. 18.18%).
For general shareholders: The entitlement ratio is much lower at 17 shares for every 706 shares held (approx. 2.41%.
This massive difference means that if you fall into the retail category, your chances of having a higher percentage of your tendered shares accepted (acceptance ratio) are substantially greater than those in the general category. While entitled share are guaranteed acceptance, the final acceptance ratio could be even higher, depending on overall participation.
Infosys buyback: A hefty premium
Metric
Value
Buyback price
₹1,800
Current share price
₹1,540
Premium/share
₹260
Premium %
16.80%
Infosys buyback: How to tender your shares
The application process is straightforward, as the buyback is managed through the stock exchange (BSE/NSE) via your demat account and broker.
Contact your broker: Log into your broker's online portal or contact your relationship manager. Most brokers have a specific section for corporate actions/buybacks where you can place your bid.
Place your bid: Tender the number of shares you wish to sell. You can tender your full shareholding, or just the number of shares covered by your entitlement. Note that tendering shares above your entitlement carries a risk but could be accepted if other shareholders do not participate fully.
Mandatory authorisation: If you are tendering shares, you will typically need to complete an online authorisation using your CDSL TPIN and OTP, similar to selling shares.
Once the tender period closes, the exchange will settle the accepted bids, and the payment for the accepted shares will be credited directly to your registered bank account by 3 December 2025. Any unaccepted shares will be automatically returned to your demat account.