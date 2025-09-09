Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Infosys share price surges nearly 4% after first buyback proposal in nearly three years

Infosys' share price rose as much as 3.96% over previous close to ₹1,489.50 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex gained 300 points

The stock of Infosys Ltd. surged today on plans for its first share buyback proposal in nearly three years.

Infosys' last share buyback was in 2022.
Infosys' share price rose as much as 3.96% over previous close to 1,489.50 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex gained 300 points at the opening bell. That, lifted the Nifty IT index by nearly 2%.

On Monday (8 September 2025), Infosys announced that its board will meet on 11 September to consider a share buyback proposal, without providing any further details. The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges.

The Bengaluru-headquartered had in 2022 announced a share buyback of 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of 1,850 per equity share.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
