Infosys to hire 20,000 graduates this year amid AI push

Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh has confirmed that the company plans to hire around 20,000 college graduates this year. CEO Salil Parekh confirms that Infosys plans to bring in about 20,000 college graduates this year.(ANI)

“We recruited over 17,000 people (gross hiring) in the first quarter and plan to bring in about 20,000 college graduates this year,” The Times of India quoted Parekh.

Parekh said the company is focusing on artificial intelligence and workforce development to stay ahead. Infosys has so far trained nearly 2.75 lakh employees in AI and digital technologies at different levels.

Talking about the role of AI in operations, Parekh said, “AI allows for deeper automation and insights,” but added that it also demands “higher-level skills and more effort.” He said Infosys remains focused on growing its workforce and building long-term strength in both talent and technology.

Infosys is 'deeply focused on AI transformation'

He said, “We've been deeply focused on AI transformation — whether it's building AI agents or developing smaller language models internally.”

Parekh added that software development productivity has improved by 5 to 15 percent with AI. He said larger improvements have been seen in areas like customer service and knowledge work.

At the same time, he stressed that human involvement is still essential for complex systems. “Infosys Finacle, our banking platform, delivers around 20% productivity improvement by blending automation with human oversight,” he said.

On salaries, Parekh said Infosys had completed its appraisal cycles for the fourth quarter and the first quarter of the last financial year.

“Now that this cycle is complete, we are beginning to evaluate the timing for the next round—as we do after every cycle. We will stick with our existing process and announce the next cycle at the right time,” he added.

The hiring update comes just days after rival company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced it would cut more than 12,000 jobs. This is the biggest layoff seen in the Indian IT sector so far.

No other major IT firm in India has reported job cuts on this scale in the current financial year.