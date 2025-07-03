‘No longer with company’: What Infosys said on employee held for filming woman in washroom

A 30-year-old Infosys employee was arrested for allegedly filming a female colleague inside the women’s washroom at the company’s Electronic City office in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident reportedly took place on Monday morning. A man walks past a billboard of Infosys Technologies Ltd's office in Bangalore, October 10, 2003. (Jagadeesh NV/Reuters)

The accused, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, is a senior associate consultant from Sangli, Maharashtra. He was caught by the company’s HR personnel and handed over to the police.

After the incident came to light, Infosys released an official statement, saying, “We are aware of the incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is no longer with the company.”

“We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation,” The IT giant said.

The company added, "Infosys is committed to providing a harassment-free work environment and follows a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint regarding violations of the company’s Code of Conduct very seriously."

What happened inside the office washroom

According to the woman’s complaint cited by news agency PTI, she noticed a strange reflection and movement from the next cubicle while using the washroom in Bengaluru's Electronic City. Moments later, she claimed she saw Mali standing on a commode in the adjacent stall, recording her on his mobile phone.

She screamed and rushed out of the washroom to alert her colleagues. Mali, who tried to flee the scene, was stopped by the HR team.

HR team finds objectionable videos on phone

On inspecting Mali’s phone, HR staff reportedly found a video of the complainant as well as another secretly recorded video of a different woman employee. The accused allegedly apologised repeatedly and deleted the videos, but not before HR personnel took screenshots as proof.

The woman later approached Electronic City police. A case was registered under the Information Technology Act and Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reported PTI.

“Based on the complaint, we have arrested the man. Further investigation is underway,” the news agency quoted a senior police officer.