IIT Roorkee, Futurense collaborate to launch India’s first full-stack AI certification for modern marketers

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is collaborating with Futurense to launch the ‘PG Certificate in AI-Enabled Digital Marketing & MarTech’. The latest offering is India’s first no-code, full-stack AI certification designed specifically for marketing professionals. IIT Roorkee has collaborated with Futurense to launch 'PG Certificate in AI-Enabled Digital Marketing & MarTech'. The course details are given here. (Image source: futurense.com/uni/iit-roorkee-martech)

Spanning 6 months, the course begins in October 2025, and is aimed at addressing the critical orchestration gap in modern marketing where teams use over 90+ tools but often lack the systems thinking to connect them for real-time performance, a statement informed.

Raghav Gupta, the founder and CEO at Futurense highlighted that the PG Certificate in AI-Enabled Digital Marketing & MarTech “is not just another marketing course with AI added on”.

He said, “It’s India’s first full-stack AI marketing certification built from the ground up for today’s ecosystem, where growth depends on how well you wire content, data, automation, and personalisation together. With IIT Roorkee’s academic credibility and Futurense’s industry-backed learning model, this program creates marketers who can think like builders and execute like technologists.”

Prof. Kaushik Ghosh, the coordinator at IIT Roorkee's Continuing Education Centre (CEC), emphasised that the goal behind the course is to create future-ready professionals by blending academic rigour with practical innovation.

Prof. Ghosh added, “This program exemplifies that vision. As marketing becomes increasingly driven by AI and real-time orchestration, professionals need more than surface-level tool knowledge; they need a deep, system-level understanding. Through this certification, we’re enabling learners to build marketing engines that are intelligent, adaptive, and grounded in real-world applications.”

Explained: A first-of-its-kind program in India

Following are some points that make this program a first-of-its-kind in India:

The program has been designed for Full-Stack AI Marketing Orchestration The program focuses on from-scratch redesign, with emphasis on wiring CRM, CDP, analytics, automation, and GenAI into one performance engine. Provides hands-on with 30+ Real Tools. Learners learn and build systems with tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Jasper, and Segment to Zapier, HubSpot, Canva AI, GA4, and Looker Studio. Learners are provided live AI Clinics.

In addition, the course also offers live weekend classes, with an optional 2-day campus immersion at IIT Roorkee.

The ideal participant:

Following individuals are ideal participants of this program:

Aspiring digital marketers & AI-curious creatives Traditional marketers adapting to the new stack Growth/product managers building lean funnels Founders and solopreneurs automating marketing Consultants, freelancers & career switchers

As per the press statement, applicants do not need a coding background. The Futurense Bridge Course ensures everyone gets up to speed with AI workflows, prompt writing, and no-code integration before the main sessions begin.

Course details

Course begins on: October 11, 2025

Course duration: 6 Months (120+ live hours)

Format of course: Weekend Live Online Sessions

Campus Immersion: Optional 2-Day at IIT Roorkee

Course fee: ₹1.40 Lakhs + GST (Flexible EMIs available)

Certificate: Offered from IIT Roorkee

For more details, applicants may visit the official website here.