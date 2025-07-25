IIT Madras study finds access to non-farm activities, irrigation a major factor to reduce migration among rural families

A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has found that access to non-farm business activities and irrigation were major factors that reduced drought-induced migration among rural farm households. IIT Madras has conducted a study that found that access to non-farm business activities and irrigation cuts drought-induced migration among rural farm households. (File)

As per the study, there was no significant evidence of drought-induced migration among households engaged in non-farm business activities and those having access to irrigation, thus proving that participation in non-farm activities and access to irrigation do make a positive difference in the case of drought-affected rural areas, as per a press statement.

Dr. Sabuj Kumar Mandal, faculty, IIT Madras, and Dr. Gauri Sreekumar, Researcher at IIT Madras led the study. The findings have been published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal Indian Economic Review.

The study focuses on the impact of drought on out-migration among rural farm households in India.

In addition, the research is also based on whether participation in non-farm activities and access to irrigation make any difference.

Possible solutions suggested by the study

The study emphasised that irrigation plays an important role in out-migration for farmers. Irrigation contributes to additional water for crops, ensuring food security, stabilising agricultural productivity, and reducing cases of farmer suicide.

Efficient irrigation techniques help in improving crop production and assist in water conservation, significantly lowering households’ susceptibility to drought and promoting sustainable agriculture methods.

The study suggests that the government can augment the rural non-farm sector through schemes such as Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Likewise, irrigation techniques can be boosted through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Additionally, social membership can also play a significant role in reducing the number of migrants, the study finds. It added, the participation of households in agriculture/milk/other cooperatives, non-government organisations, credit/savings groups, self-help groups, and other such associations could check migration.

Also, farmer-based organisations and more agricultural extension services could be established by the Government.

Speaking about the study, Dr. Sabuj Kumar Mandal, Associate Professor of Economics, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Madras, said, “Unfortunately, rural-urban migrations come with drawbacks. Although there is data to suggest that migration improves the overall well-being of families and the economy, increased rural-urban migrations lead to overpopulation in a particular region, urban poverty, violence, crime, and other societal problems. Excessive rural-urban migration also leads to a decline in rural population, thus affecting agricultural production, land use, food security, etc., which in turn affect sustainable development.”

Dr. Gauri Sreekumar, researcher at IIT Madras, pointed out that families turn to non-farm activities to reduce the risk imposed by drought. “The income earned through non-farm activities has a positive impact on households. This income is used to purchase crop and livestock inputs, improve skills and production technologies, thus increasing agricultural productivity. In turn, the income helps to prepare for disasters and compensate for any income loss.”