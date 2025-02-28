Over 100 sacked Infosys employees petition PMO, IT giant rejects charges: Report

The central labour ministry sent a second notice to the Karnataka state's labour commissioner, requesting for an intervention in the mass termination of Infosys employees at its Mysuru campus. Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Infosys logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

This came after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) received 117 complaints from the laid-off employees, calling for their reinstatement and to prevent such type of dismissals going forward, according to an Economic Times report.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

The Centre has, however, stated in its letter dated February 25, 2025, that the state government is appropriate to take action under the respective labour law, according to the report.

The notice was also marked to Harpreet Singh Saluja, who is a lawyer and the president of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a prominent IT/ITes employees' welfare association.

What happened at the Infosys Mysuru campus?

Sometime around February 7 this year, Infosys terminated about 700 trainees it had hired from both campuses and off-campuses two-and-a-half years ago, but onboarded only last October.

Infosys said this was because the trainees had failed to clear an internal assessment programme which is important as per their contracts and that the number of employees who "resigned" were around 350.

However, the employees complained of an unfair assessment process, claiming that the difficulty levels were raised, compared to earlier, the report read.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant said in an official statement that its testing processes are articulated in the evaluation policy document, communicated to all trainees, and that the training cost is borne entirely by the company.

The company added that negative marking is also present across all three attempts where Multiple-Choice Questions formats are followed, which is also part of the evaluation policy document.

"Furthermore, all eligible trainees (over 98%) have received their relieving letter upon separation, along with outplacement services, severance pay, counselling among other measures, as shared earlier," the report quoted the statement as saying.