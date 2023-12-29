Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Check GMP and IPO listing day predictions here
Innova Captab share price LIVE: The listing day of Innova Captab share price is today, December 29. The share price will be listed shortly.
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: The listing date of the Innova Captab initial public offering (IPO) is today, December 29, and the share prices of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday.
The Innova Captab IPO was launched earlier this month, and showed great promise for all investors. It is predicted that the firm will give over 20 percent returns on the listed share price, as per the GMP.
The grey market premium of Innova Captab shows strong promise, and the shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock market today at 10 am, shortly after the markets open for the day.
The BSE notice said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 29, 2023, the equity shares of Innova Captab Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.”
The IPO date for Innova Captab was December 21 to December 26, and throughout this period, the issue was subscribed more than 17 times. It is expected that the share price will be 20 percent higher than the issue price.
- Dec 29, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Muted debut on market
The market price of Innova Captab opened at ₹452 on NSE, at a premium of less than one percent of the IPO price band of ₹448.Dec 29, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE: About the company
Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company, which specialises in research and development, drug distributions, markets and exports.Dec 29, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE: Listing to be out shortly
The listing price of Innova Captab IPO is set to be released shortly, with the expected share price at ₹480.Dec 29, 2023 09:17 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Major drop in GMP
While the grey market premium of Innova Captab was over ₹80 on the allotment day, the GMP dropped sharply after, settling at ₹32 on December 29.Dec 29, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Listing price predictions
The grey market premium of Innova Captab is ₹32 on December 29, which means that its share price can be around ₹470.Dec 29, 2023 08:40 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: IPO details
The Innova Captab IPO opened from December 21 to December 26, with the allotment date of December 27. The price band of the IPO was set at ₹448.Dec 29, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: GMP shows promise
According to predictions and the GMP, the share price of Innova Captab is expected to be 20 percent higher than the issue price.Dec 29, 2023 08:30 AM IST
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Listing at 10 am
The listing date of Innova Captab is today, December 29, and the share prices will be listed on the stock market at 10 am today.
