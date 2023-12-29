close_game
close_game
News / Business / Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Check GMP and IPO listing day predictions here
Live

Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Check GMP and IPO listing day predictions here

Dec 29, 2023 10:15 AM IST
OPEN APP

Innova Captab share price LIVE: The listing day of Innova Captab share price is today, December 29. The share price will be listed shortly.

Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: The listing date of the Innova Captab initial public offering (IPO) is today, December 29, and the share prices of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday.

Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: The listing day of the IPO is today.
Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: The listing day of the IPO is today.

The Innova Captab IPO was launched earlier this month, and showed great promise for all investors. It is predicted that the firm will give over 20 percent returns on the listed share price, as per the GMP.

The grey market premium of Innova Captab shows strong promise, and the shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock market today at 10 am, shortly after the markets open for the day.

The BSE notice said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 29, 2023, the equity shares of Innova Captab Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.”

The IPO date for Innova Captab was December 21 to December 26, and throughout this period, the issue was subscribed more than 17 times. It is expected that the share price will be 20 percent higher than the issue price.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 29, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Muted debut on market

    The market price of Innova Captab opened at 452 on NSE, at a premium of less than one percent of the IPO price band of 448.

  • Dec 29, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE: About the company

    Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company, which specialises in research and development, drug distributions, markets and exports.

  • Dec 29, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE: Listing to be out shortly

    The listing price of Innova Captab IPO is set to be released shortly, with the expected share price at 480.

  • Dec 29, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Major drop in GMP

    While the grey market premium of Innova Captab was over 80 on the allotment day, the GMP dropped sharply after, settling at 32 on December 29.

  • Dec 29, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Listing price predictions

    The grey market premium of Innova Captab is 32 on December 29, which means that its share price can be around 470.

  • Dec 29, 2023 08:40 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: IPO details

    The Innova Captab IPO opened from December 21 to December 26, with the allotment date of December 27. The price band of the IPO was set at 448.

  • Dec 29, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: GMP shows promise

    According to predictions and the GMP, the share price of Innova Captab is expected to be 20 percent higher than the issue price.

  • Dec 29, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Listing at 10 am

    The listing date of Innova Captab is today, December 29, and the share prices will be listed on the stock market at 10 am today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
initial public offering innova ipo + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out