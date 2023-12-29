Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: Check GMP and IPO listing day predictions here

Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: The listing date of the Innova Captab initial public offering (IPO) is today, December 29, and the share prices of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday. Innova Captab share price LIVE updates: The listing day of the IPO is today.

The Innova Captab IPO was launched earlier this month, and showed great promise for all investors. It is predicted that the firm will give over 20 percent returns on the listed share price, as per the GMP.

The grey market premium of Innova Captab shows strong promise, and the shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock market today at 10 am, shortly after the markets open for the day.

The BSE notice said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 29, 2023, the equity shares of Innova Captab Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.”

The IPO date for Innova Captab was December 21 to December 26, and throughout this period, the issue was subscribed more than 17 times. It is expected that the share price will be 20 percent higher than the issue price.