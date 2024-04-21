iPhone 14 price cut: Get amazing 16% discount on Amazon; know how much you will have to pay now

Apple iPhone 14 is one of the best smartphones in the world and its price has been at the upper end of the spectrum so far. However, as the launch date of the new iPhone series by Apple gets near (launch is in September, 2024), the previous models are getting big discounts to free up shelf space and to exhaust the available inventory. That has just happened. Amazon has now rolled out an amazing iPhone 14 price cut that will provide you a brand new smartphone and you don’t have to pay the full amount. In fact, the iPhone 14 discount on Amazon will ensure you pay much less than the maximum retail price that is on its box. Apple iPhone 14 price cut has been rolled out on Amazon. Check discount now.

According to Amazon, iPhone 14 has received a discount of 16% on the 128 GB version, Midnight colour of the smartphone. That means the iPhone’s price cut will translate into the slashing of the MRP from ₹69900 to ₹58999. However, hold on, there is much more and you can cut the final cost down by a lot.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Through the exchange offer and other bank deals, you will be able to cut the price even more. Notably, for instance, there is a flat ₹3000 off available if you pay via the SBI cards. A no-cost EMI is available too, in case you prefer that mode of payment.

Read More: Varyaa Creations IPO GMP and other details in brief ahead of launch

Through the iPhone 14 exchange offer, you can get as much as ₹27600 provided you have a smartphone that is in proper running condition, no damage is there and which is not too old. Remember, the exchange offer will depend a lot on its valuation based on these parameters. Also, you will have to check whether the offer is available in your area. All you have to do is go to Amazon and follow instructions on how to do that.

As far as the quality of the smartphone is concerned then know that on Amazon, 75% have rated it as 5 star and 15% as 4 star.