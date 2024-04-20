OpenAI hits back at billionaire Elon Musk over ‘revisionist history’

The world of artificial intelligence may be growing by leaps and bounds now, but there were times when things were not as rosy. This applies even to one of the most successful AI startups of them all, OpenAI. At that time, billionaire Elon Musk, an early founder, was virtually the only thing that stood between it and the achievement of its goals as well as its continued existence. However, while Musk’s money kept OpenAI running, many of the things that happened then have been creating troubles now and things have ended up in court. The bone of contention is the fact that Musk insists OpenAI should have retained its non-profit character and ensured it remained open-source and the very fact that the company forged a partnership with Microsoft, proves that it had breached its promise. It made Musk take OpenAI to court. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is of the view that nothing was written in stone. Billionaire Elon Musk, an early founder of OpenAI, has taken the company to court for abandoning the principles it had once touted. (AP)

Now, in a bid to get the case thrown out, OpenAI says Musk’s claim that the company abandoned its altruistic principles for profit is nothing more than “revisionist history”. Not just that, it accused Musk of using this opportunity to boost his own artificial intelligence company.

Musk quotes OpenAI’s certificate of incorporation, in which the non-profit pledged to make its product available to the public and that the company promised not to monetize its technology, but OpenAI refutes this as the billionaire had failed to show evidence of any contract.

In fact, OpenAI says this was not an open-ended pledge.

The next hearing is on April 24 to decide whether the case will be thrown out, as OpenAI wants, or not, as Musk wants.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk delays trip to India

After building up such huge expectations ahead of his arrival in India to cement his electric vehicle plans here, it is being reported that Tesla chief Elon Musk has actually postponed his trip. Reuters indicated this by quoting three people privy to the information on Saturday.

Among others, Musk was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and announce Tesla plans to enter the Indian market with his Tesla EVs.

The reason why the trip was postponed, as provided by Musk, indicated some very heavy Tesla “obligations” on his part.

On April 10, after reports appeared in the media indicating his imminent arrival in India, Musk posted on X, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!".