IPO Watch: 5 IPOs to hit markets this week; seek to raise over ₹3,700 crore
- While Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries will launch their IPOs on Monday, Kalyan Jewellers India will open its IPO on Tuesday. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Nazara Technologies will begin their IPO on Wednesday.
Owing to the buoyant market sentiment, five companies are set to come out with their initial public offering (IPO) this week. Together these IPOs are estimated to raise ₹3,764 crore. While Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries will launch their IPOs on Monday, Kalyan Jewellers India will open its IPO on Tuesday. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Nazara Technologies will begin their IPO on Wednesday.
Here’s all you need to know about the IPOs which will open up this week:
1. Craftsman Automation Ltd: The company will open its ₹824 crore IPO on Monday with the price band at ₹1,488- ₹1,490 per equity share. A fresh issue of equity shares of ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of ₹45.21 equity shares both by the promoters as well as the existing shareholders of the company are part of the IPO which will close on March 17.
2. Laxmi Organic Industries: The company will open its ₹600-crore IPO on Monday as well. The price band of ₹129-130 per share has been fixed for the IPO which comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹300 crore. The IPO will close on March 17.
3. Kalyan Jewellers India Limited: The company will start its three-day IPO on March 16 with the aim to raise ₹1,175 crore. The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹375 crore.
4. Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The company will open its ₹582.33 crore IPO for subscription on March 17. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹303-305 per share of face value of ₹10 each. The issue which will close on March 19, includes fresh issue of 81.50 lakh shares, and an offer for sale of up to 1.09 crore equity shares.
5. Nazara Technologies: Gaming firm Nazara Technologies will open on March 17 with a price band of ₹1,100-1,101 a share for the issue. The IPO will conclude on March 19 and is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The public issue will include sale of 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
(with agency inputs)
