IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Craftsman Automation IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know
Ahead of the IPO, the company also finalised the allocation of 16,58,447 shares to anchor investors on Friday, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1490 per share, aggregating to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>247.10 crore.(AP/ Representational)
Ahead of the IPO, the company also finalised the allocation of 16,58,447 shares to anchor investors on Friday, at 1490 per share, aggregating to 247.10 crore.(AP/ Representational)
business

Craftsman Automation IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know

  • Investors can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The minimum investment amount will be 14,900 per lot.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:57 AM IST

Craftsman Automation Ltd will open its 824 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Monday. The company has fixed the price band at 1,488- 1,490 per equity share. The issue will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares of 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45.21 equity shares both by the promoters as well as the existing shareholders of the company. The IPO will close on March 17.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Craftsman Automation Ltd IPO:

1. Investors can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The minimum investment amount will be 14,900 per lot.

2. Of the net issue, 50 per cent will be reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for the retail category.

3. Except for the anchor investors, all bidders are required to participate through the application supported by a blocked amount (ASBA) process.

4. The book running lead managers of the IPO are Axis Capital Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd.

5. Link Intime India Private Ltd will be the registrar of the issue.

6. The equity shares will also get listed on the BSE and the NSE.

7. Craftsman Automation which was started in 1986 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has been engaged in three major business segments which are: powertrain and other products for the automotive segment, aluminium products in the automotive segment and industrial and engineering products segment. The company owns and operates twelve manufacturing facilities in seven of the country.

8. In the nine months ended on December 31, 2020, the company reported a net profit of 50.66 crore and revenue of 1,022.79 crore.

9. Ahead of the IPO, the company also finalised the allocation of 16,58,447 shares to anchor investors on Friday, at 1490 per share, aggregating to 247.10 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
FPIs had been net buyers in Indian markets in the three straight months to August. They had invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,532 crore in August, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,301 crore in July and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,053 crore in June on net basis.(File Photo (Representative Image))
FPIs had been net buyers in Indian markets in the three straight months to August. They had invested 46,532 crore in August, 3,301 crore in July and 24,053 crore in June on net basis.(File Photo (Representative Image))
business

FPIs pull out 7,013 crore from Indian markets so far this month

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:03 PM IST
As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out 531 crore from equities and 6,482 crore from the debt segment between March 1-13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the report, growth capital funds like Chrys Capital and TPG participated and numerous others have started to look at the sector. (Representative Image)
As per the report, growth capital funds like Chrys Capital and TPG participated and numerous others have started to look at the sector. (Representative Image)
business

Gaming sector attracts investments worth $544 million during Aug 2020-Jan 2021

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:54 AM IST
With more than 400 million gamers, a plethora of investors are looking to deploy funds in the sector, and with over 15% of the global gaming traffic, Indian gaming market is at an inflexion point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPO amounts to 16.59 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity after which the company’s promoter holding will fall from 89.51 per cent to 72.92 per cent.
The IPO amounts to 16.59 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity after which the company’s promoter holding will fall from 89.51 per cent to 72.92 per cent.
business

Laxmi Organic Industries IPO opens tomorrow. Check price band, details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 300 crore and an offer for sale worth 300 crore. The minimum bid lot of the IPO is 115 equity shares and thereafter investors can bid in multiples of 115 shares.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its standalone production at 47.51 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas in 2010-11 was 52.8% of a total of 89.91 million tonnes of oil and gas produced in the country that year, the data showed.(REUTERS)
Its standalone production at 47.51 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas in 2010-11 was 52.8% of a total of 89.91 million tonnes of oil and gas produced in the country that year, the data showed.(REUTERS)
business

ONGC's share in oil, gas production jumps to over 70% from 53% 10 years back

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:31 AM IST
While Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) maintained production levels, output by other operators has dropped, leading to an overall fall in India's output and a sharp rise in import dependency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the IPO, the company also finalised the allocation of 16,58,447 shares to anchor investors on Friday, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1490 per share, aggregating to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>247.10 crore.(AP/ Representational)
Ahead of the IPO, the company also finalised the allocation of 16,58,447 shares to anchor investors on Friday, at 1490 per share, aggregating to 247.10 crore.(AP/ Representational)
business

Craftsman Automation IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Investors can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The minimum investment amount will be 14,900 per lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With infection rates falling, Johnson said in February that the country could reopen international travel from May 17 at the earliest.(Reuters file photo)
With infection rates falling, Johnson said in February that the country could reopen international travel from May 17 at the earliest.(Reuters file photo)
business

British Airways presses Johnson govt for clear plan to reopen travel

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:01 AM IST
British Airways called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to set a firm plan for resuming international flights, including timelines and conditions that the airline can use to plan ahead for the summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion.(Reuters File Photo)
A unicorn is a privately held startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion.(Reuters File Photo)
business

India has 100 unicorns, majority of them set up after 2005, says report

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST
Employing a “rigorous investigation”, the report found more unicorns in India than conventionally reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is important that the financial sector ensures optimal capital allocation in the economy, said CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian at a Ficci event.mint(MINT_PRINT)
It is important that the financial sector ensures optimal capital allocation in the economy, said CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian at a Ficci event.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Country needs growth, private sector should get back to ethical profits : CEA

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • Krishnamurthy Subramanian's comment comes ahead of the revision of policy framework and inflation targets by the Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI governor by March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises above $60,000 for first time

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $60,012 at 1149 GMT, according to the website CoinMarketCap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone.
India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone.
business

India's fintech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 billion by 2025: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen.(Reuters)
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin hits another record as largest token extends 2021 rally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • The cryptocurrency climbed to as high as $59,473.16, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February following a previous peak set that month. It’s benefiting from optimism in financial markets after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TThe internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $102 billion.(REUTERS)
TThe internet entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $102 billion.(REUTERS)
business

Ranking billionaires: As Adani beat Bezos, Musk here’s a look at 5 others

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. It tracks the 500 richest people in the world regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tweaks are the American electric automaker’s latest effort to grow business in China, its second-largest market, where sales topped 120,000 units last year.(Bloomberg file photo)
The tweaks are the American electric automaker’s latest effort to grow business in China, its second-largest market, where sales topped 120,000 units last year.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Tesla adjusts production processes to meet China capacity growth

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The changes focus on spare-part production in Tesla’s Shanghai factory, including plans to improve the power system, chassis and electric motor, the company said in a statement on a Shanghai government website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be a Road Hero, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Be a Road Hero, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
business

Govt committed to promote renewable energy, especially in MSME sector: Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The government has set an ambitious target for renewable energy and in particular, solar power generation, for this decade. The target for renewable energy installation is 450 GW by year 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through this week, gold moved between the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,218 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,900.(Reuters)
Through this week, gold moved between the range of 44,218 and 44,900.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices drop near lowest in a year, spur sales

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Gold's position according to the MCX April Futures on Monday was at 44,218/10 grams, on Tuesday was 44,857/10 grams, on Wednesday was 44,792/10 grams and on Thursday was 44,879/10 grams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP