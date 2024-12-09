IRCTC online ticketing service down for an hour due to maintenance activity

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC's) online e-ticketing service on the website was unavailable for an hour on Monday morning, December 9, 2024, due to maintenance activity. This comes at a time when the Indian Railways has been working on its “super app” with a December deadline(Representational Image)

The online e-ticketing service of IRCTC was restored by afternoon.

“Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available for the next one hour. Please try later,” the IRCTC said. “For cancellation/file tdr, please call at customer care no. 14646, 0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in.”

This comes at a time when the Indian Railways has been working on its “super app” with a December deadline, according to an Economic Times report.

The app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is to allow passengers to access services such as ticket booking, platform pass purchases, and train tracking.

The IRCTC reported a ₹305.50 crore net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, which was a small rise compared to the ₹296.45 crore reported for the same quarter of the previous year.

Out of this, internet ticketing profits were ₹300.54 crore this second quarter compared to the ₹274.15 crore last time, according to the report.

The company also declared a dividend of ₹4 per equity share with a face value of ₹2.