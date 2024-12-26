The website as well as the mobile application of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) went down on Thursday, December 26, 2024. IRCTC website down, but here's how you can cancel or reschedule your tickets(Representational Image/HT File)

There were 1,833 reports of the site being down as of 10:30 am on Downdetector, a website which tracks such types of outages.

An 'unable to perform action due to maintainance activity' error can be seen when opening the app and “Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later” message can be seen in the website, labelled a “Downtime Messgage.”

Also Read: Here's how the new GST policy on used cars will affect both individuals and businesses

How to cancel or reschedule train tickets amid the IRCTC website outage?

Since this is also the e-ticketing platform of the Indian Railways, here is what you can do if you want to either cancel or reschedule your tickets:

The company has suggested that passengers looking to either cancel or reschedule their tickets can do so by either calling customer care or emailing their ticket details for a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR).

The contact details provided by IRCTC for cancellation assistance are as follows:

Customer Care Numbers: 14646, 08044647999, 08035734999

Email: etickets@irctc.co.in

Also Read: Will popcorn sold in movie theatres become more expensive? Here's how much GST will be levied

How did IRCTC shares perform amid the website outage?

Meanwhile, IRCTC stock was down by 1.10% or 8.65 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading at ₹781.00 at 11 am IST. It has also delivered a negative return of more than 10% year-to-date (YTD) in 2024 so far.

The markets opened generally into the green after Christmas, though shares are in the red now, with the benchmark BSE Sensex down about 69.55 points or 0.09%, reaching 78,403.32.