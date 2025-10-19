Is the stock market open or closed on Diwali? Check muhurat trading schedule and other details

As the Diwali weekend kicked off with Dhanteras, stock markets on Sunday will be observing a holiday. Despite the holidays, the stock market will however remain open on Monday, before closing down again. The Bank Nifty index on Friday climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. (REUTERS file photo)

For Diwali 2025, after muharat trading, the market will close again on Tuesday and Wednesday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively.

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2025, there will be 14 stock market holidays 2025. In October 2025, one trading holiday was observed on 2 October 2025, and the next trade holiday falls on 21 October 2025 and 22 October 2025.

After 22 October 2025, there will be just two more stock market holidays left in 2025 — 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.

Market gears for Muharat trading Enthusiastic investors also look for Muhurat trading, which is set to occur between 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm on October 21, 2025 (Tuesday).

The first and foremost thing you need to decide before going for Muhurat trading is to choose between trading and investing. While one style requires faster execution and early gains, the other benefits from fundamental and compounding strength. At this time, you can trade and invest across equities, commodities, currencies, and F&O, reported news agency ANI.

It is important to pre-decide on which stocks and futures, and options (F&O) you want to trade and invest. This provides a clear roadmap to execute the order in the short duration of 1-hour Muhurat trading, the report added.

The Bank Nifty index on Friday climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. The Nifty 50 index finished 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952.

As Dhanteras marked the onset of Diwali festivities across India on Saturday, bustling markets and enthusiastic buyers also flocked to purchase gold, silver, and utensils. Despite soaring gold prices, consumer enthusiasm remained high, providing a festive boost to local economies nationwide.

Gold prices in India hit a record high of ₹1,31,699 per 10 gm this week. Dealers quoted premium of up to ₹782 per 10 gm (over official domestic prices, inclusive of import and sales levies) compared with about ₹460 per 10 gm last week.