IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue
- HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
Software services firms in India are hoping to win more large deals as they capitalise on growing adoption of digital technologies by corporates worldwide, following the business disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Some such as Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd have bagged deals worth more than $1 billion each in recent months, underscoring this growing trend.
Bengaluru-based Infosys achieved a record $7.1 billion in large deal wins in the quarter ended December 31. Cross-town rival Wipro separately signed a contract with German retailer Metro AG for an estimated value of up to $1 billion across nine years to drive Metro’s digital transformation agenda.
HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments. Among prominent large deals, the Noida-based company won a $600-million contract for five years from Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson in July 2020.
The recent uptick in large deal wins by Indian IT firms reflects the growing preference for cloud and digital transformation across sectors. During the pandemic, firms began investing heavily in digital technologies to cut costs and improve operational efficiencies. “Large deals are critical to drive revenue acceleration and achieve double-digit growth. The size and complexity of large deals will only increase in the days to come,” said Nitin Bhatt, technology sector leader at consulting firm EY India. “Large deals have a different DNA. They require a different risk appetite, investment ability, commercial construct and the need to leverage an ecosystem of partners to create long-term value for customers.”
Of the 22 deals Infosys signed in the past quarter, most were from the financial services sector, followed by a few in verticals such as manufacturing, energy utilities, resources and services sector, communication and hi-tech. Region-wise, 13 were from Americas, seven from Europe and two from other regions. In December, Infosys signed a deal estimated at $3 billion with German automotive giant Daimler AG. That followed a $1.5-billion contract from US investment management firm Vanguard in August.
“We believe it is the largest in the IT services industry in India. This will continue to expand our strong presence in the Continental European markets,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said in a post-earnings call with analysts earlier this month.
Wipro chief executive Thierry Delaporte has said that he will be appointing a chief growth officer, a new role focused on driving large deal momentum that has been missing in the company until now.
Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc
- Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF
- India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India
- The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP
- The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket
- The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
HSBC 'aiding crackdown on democracy' in Hong Kong, British lawmakers say
- Founded in Hong Kong but headquartered in Britain, HSBC has historically tried to remain politically neutral. Recently however it has shown support for Beijing, most notably last June when its top executive in Asia signed a petition backing China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
Covid-19: IMF says pandemic hit global economy projected to grow at 5.5% in 2021
IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business
Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'
Angela Merkel's ally Floats tweak to debt limits to fund pandemic fight
Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister
Petrol crosses ₹86-mark in Delhi, diesel above ₹83 per litre in Mumbai
India markets closed on Tuesday for holiday
Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts
