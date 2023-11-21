close_game
close_game
News / Business / Jeff Bezos expected to sell more Amazon shares worth $1 billion: Report

Jeff Bezos expected to sell more Amazon shares worth $1 billion: Report

Reuters |
Nov 21, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Bezos may sell as many as 8 million to 10 million shares, amounting to more than $1 billion, the report said.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is expected to offload more of his stake in the company on Tuesday after selling shares worth about $240 million last week, CNBC reported, citing a source.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos(AP)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos(AP)

Bezos may sell as many as 8 million to 10 million shares, amounting to more than $1 billion, the report said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A representative for Bezos did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and neither did Amazon, whose shares were trading 2.5% lower on Tuesday.

After stepping down as Amazon's CEO, Bezos has been liquidating his shares in the e-commerce behemoth to fund his space venture Blue Origin.

Earlier this month, Bezos said he was moving to Miami from Seattle to be near his parents and Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out