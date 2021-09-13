Jet Airways 2.0 expected to fly domestic from first quarter of 2022

Jet Airways is expected to resume operations from the first quarter of 2022. The airline, first in the history of aviation to be revived after being grounded for over two years, has hired over 150 employees and another 1,000 are expected to be on its payroll soon. Jet Airways 2.0 will have its headquarters in Delhi and not Mumbai.

Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways, along with Jet 2.0 Operations Team led by Capt. Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held meetings with them.

Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, and the proposed non-executive chairman said in a press statement, “We received the NCLT [National Company Law Tribunal] approval in June 2021 and since then, we have been working closely with all concerned authorities to get the airline back in the skies.”

Jet Airways 2.0 also aims to restart short haul international operations by third or fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our plan is to have more than 50 aircraft in three years and more than 100 in five years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the consortium. The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions,” Jalan said.

“The revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months,” Kalrock Consortium said.

Capt. Gaur said Jet Airways will be headquartered in Delhi-NCR with its senior management working from the corporate office at Gurugram. “However, Jet Airways will continue to have a strong and significant presence in Mumbai where it will work from its ‘Global One’ office in Kurla. Jet Airways also has a state-of-the-art training centre located at Global One, which will be retained and used for in-house training for the Jet Airways team,” he said.

“We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage. Jet Airways has already hired 150+ full time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees FY 2021-22 across categories,” he added.