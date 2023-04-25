J&K Bank felicitated for ‘outstanding’ contribution under PM Awas Yojana

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Tuesday was conferred with the award from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) for its outstanding contribution towards housing sector of the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) through various innovative initiatives. J&K Bank was felicitated for its outstanding contribution towards housing sector of the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Narjay Gupta, the bank's general manager, received the award by Manoj Joshi,

secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, HUDCO chairperson Kuldip Narayan , J&K Bank zonal head (Delhi) Rakesh Magotra, HUDCO’s board of directors and other dignitaries.

The function was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

“It is an honour for the entire J&K Bank Family to be felicitated at such a prestigious national platform for our contribution towards country’s housing sector under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY)-U that envisaged ease-of-living through a pucca house to all urban dwellers", J&K Bank managing director and chief executive officer Baldev Prakash, was quoted saying.

“Such an acknowledgement will further boost our efforts as we continue to serve the weaker and vulnerable sections of society through more such effective financial interventions”, he added as per statement by the bank.

HUDCO chairman Kuldip Narayan expressed his deep appreciation for J&K Bank’s outstanding contribution towards housing sector under PMAY-CLSS through its different innovative initiatives.

