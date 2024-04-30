 JNK India listing: Shares make stellar debut at 50% premium over IPO price - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
JNK India listing: Shares make stellar debut at 50% premium over IPO price

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 10:12 AM IST

JNK India listing: JNK India's ₹649.47-crore initial public offer (IPO) witnessed a subscription of 28.13 times.

JNK India listing: Shares of JNK India Limited made debuted today (April 30) at 621, a premium of 50 percent over the issue price of 415. The listing exceeds GMP estimates as the shares were trading in the grey markets ahead of the debut at a premium of over 31 percent. 

JNK India listing: Shares make stellar debut at 50% premium over IPO price
JNK India listing: Shares make stellar debut at 50% premium over IPO price(File Photo)

JNK India IPO subscription details

JNK India's 649.47-crore initial public offer (IPO) witnessed a subscription of 28.13 times as investors bid for 31.17 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 1.1 crore shares while QIBs or qualified institutional buyers led bought 75.72 times their quota, Non-institutional investors took 23.26 times the allotted quota and retail investors purchased 4.11 times their reserved portion.

JNK India IPO anchor book details 

The company raised 194.84 crore through its anchor book on April 22. Natixis International Funds, Kotak Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, Allianz Global Investors Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, and LIC Mutual Fund participated in the process. 

JNK India IPO details 

JNK India IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares amounting to 300 crore as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 84.21 lakh equity shares worth 349.47 crore. 

The price band of the IPO was fixed at 395,415. IIFL Securities and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue of the JNK India IPO. Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue of JNK India.

News / Business / JNK India listing: Shares make stellar debut at 50% premium over IPO price
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
