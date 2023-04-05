Home / Business / Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 bn settlement on talcum powder cancer case

Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 bn settlement on talcum powder cancer case

AFP |
Apr 05, 2023 05:24 AM IST

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs court approval

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-long lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.

Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York.(REUTERS)
Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York.(REUTERS)

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs court approval, “will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer talcum powder
cancer talcum powder
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out