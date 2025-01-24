JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sees whopping pay hike for 2024. Here's the amount

JPMorgan Chase announced on Thursday that it has raised CEO Jamie Dimon's 2024 compensation after a record year of profitability, Business Insider reported. FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) speaks to the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)

The bank, which is America's biggest in terms of assets, paid Dimon $39 million for 2024, which is an increase of 8.3% compared to 2023, when he earned $36 million. In 2022, it was $34.5 million.

Dimon's base salary was $1.5 million and this was supplemented by $37.5 million in "performance-based variable income."

Of the variable income, $5 million will be given in cash while the remaining $32.5 million will be awarded in a form of equity shares known as performance share units, or “PSUs.”

This comes after the bank reported a record 2024 financial result, with its net income rising 18% to $59 billion from the previous year's almost $50 billion.

The bank's stock has also climbed 57% to about $265 per share since late January 2024, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs awarded its CEO, David Solomon, $39 million for 2024. This comes along with $80 million in stock for both Solmon and his deputy, Goldman Sachs President and COO John Waldron which will vest over five years, the report read.

Dimon's pay disclosure comes at a time when his tenure is in focus. Currently he is the longest-serving CEO of a major bank, having taken the role in 2006. However, he made headlines last year when he said his time as JPMorgan's CEO was waning, according to the report.

However, the bank's board of directors had offered him more than $50 million as a retention bonus in 2021 to remain CEO through at least 2026.