 Kylian Mbappe effect? McDonald's ₹5,000 crore deal with Ligue 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Kylian Mbappe effect? McDonald's 5,000 crore deal with Ligue 1 means 'au revoir' Uber Eats

Kylian Mbappe effect? McDonald's 5,000 crore deal with Ligue 1 means 'au revoir' Uber Eats

AP |
Mar 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

According to L'Equipe, McDonald's proposed to pay around 20 million euros per season from next season.

The French soccer league is reportedly close to signing a big sponsorship deal with McDonald's for the next three seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League match vs Real Sociedad(AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League match vs Real Sociedad(AFP)

According to L'Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport, the fast-food chain is expected to succeed Uber Eats as the title sponsor of the French topflight in a deal reportedly worth 60 million euros ($65 million).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Contacted by The Associated Press, the league and McDonald's declined to comment.

Read more: Bitcoin price briefly tops $69,000 for new all-time high

According to L'Equipe, McDonald's proposed to pay around 20 million euros per season from next season. The sports daily said the food delivery service Uber Eats currently pays 15 million euros per season. The media outlets did not specify their sources.

The league said in a statement to the AP it is in “active discussions about the naming of Ligue 1 for future seasons” but would not comment on rumors. It added it "will communicate once the decisions have been finalized and validated by our governing bodies.”

McDonald's declined to comment on the reported deal and the amounts involved.

"As an active partner in amateur sport, and football in particular, we are particularly keen to hear about opportunities to support French sport,” the Chicago company said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On