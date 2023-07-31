Laid off after a ‘rewarding’ 7.5 years with Meta, man takes 6 weeks off for time with family

A person who got laid off by Meta after more than 7.5 years with the company has described his time there as ‘rewarding,’ adding that though the decision to exit the tech giant was not his, ‘it came at good time for me.’ Representational Image(Reuters)

The now-former employee took to LinkedIn to inform people his stint with Meta had come to an end.

‘Will spend quality time with my family’

“Last Friday was my final day at Meta after over 7.5 years. Although it was not my decision to exit the door it has come at a good time for me,” India Today quoted the unnamed ex-staffer from his post.

A screenshot of the former Meta staffer's LinkedIn post.

He added that over the coming six weeks, he will be on a break to spend ‘quality time’ with his family.

Recalling the ‘most rewarding’ time of his career, he wrote about how he achieved things he never thought were possible.

“…through transitioning into automation development role and scaling my work to ultimately creating and hiring my very own team. Stepping to a leadership role is something I truly encourage everyone to try at some point in their career. I wish I had done it sooner,” his post read.

The ex-Meta employee concluded by stating that once back, he will be open to ‘new and exciting’ opportunities that he can adapt his skillset to.

Layoffs at Meta

Over the past few months, the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed social media giant has handed pink slips to more than 20,000 staffers, doing so across two rounds. In March, it laid off 10,000 workers; this was in addition to the 11,000 job cuts it made in November last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON