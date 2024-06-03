Lenskart raises $200 million from Temasek and Fidelity: What we know

Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart has raised $200 million from Singapore state investment firm Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company, according to Avendus Capital, the financial advisor of the deal. Lenskart operates across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through its website and more than 2,500 stores.

While Avendus did not mention additional financial details in its statement on Monday, news website TechCrunch said that the deal valued SoftBank-backed Lenskart at $5 billion.

Lenskart and Fidelity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the financial terms of the transaction, while Temasek confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

Including the current deal, Lenskart has secured nearly $1 billion in capital over the past 18 months, Avendus said.