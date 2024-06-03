 Lenskart raises $200 million from Temasek and Fidelity: What we know - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lenskart raises $200 million from Temasek and Fidelity: What we know

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Including the current deal, Lenskart has secured nearly $1 billion in capital over the past 18 months, Avendus said.

Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart has raised $200 million from Singapore state investment firm Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company, according to Avendus Capital, the financial advisor of the deal.

Lenskart operates across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through its website and more than 2,500 stores.
Lenskart operates across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through its website and more than 2,500 stores.

While Avendus did not mention additional financial details in its statement on Monday, news website TechCrunch said that the deal valued SoftBank-backed Lenskart at $5 billion.

Lenskart and Fidelity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the financial terms of the transaction, while Temasek confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

The eyewear retailer - which also counts Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as one of its investors - operates across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East through its website and more than 2,500 stores.

Including the current deal, Lenskart has secured nearly $1 billion in capital over the past 18 months, Avendus said.

News / Business / Lenskart raises $200 million from Temasek and Fidelity: What we know
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
