‘Let the big boys in the Valley do it’: Nandan Nilekani of Infosys on AI LLMs

Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani said India should focus more on building use cases for AI rather than on building large language models (LLMs) at Meta's Build with AI summit in Bengaluru on October 23, according to a Moneycontrol report. Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys as well as the brain behind Aadhaar.(Reuters)

“Our goal should not be to build one more LLM. Let the big boys in the (Silicon) Valley do it, spending billions of dollars,” the report quoted Nilekani as saying. “We will use it to create synthetic data, build small language models quickly, and train them using appropriate data.”

Nilekani said the focus here should be on building infrastructure for collecting appropriate data.

“It's all about data,” the report quoted him as saying. “How do we create the infrastructure for collecting the right data and make India the use case capital of AI globally where we actually deploy, add scale and speed in a frugal manner.”

Nilekani also projected that India will have high quality, accurate inference at low cost and population scale over the next 12 to 18 months.

He also praised Meta for making their Llama model open source, calling it a "game changer for us in India and something we need to take full advantage of".

Even Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani praised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for this move, stating that he would “go down in history for doing this” in a conversation with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai.

Nilekani also said that AI can solve a lot of problems in areas like agriculture and education, also augmenting India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and accelerate inclusion.

"I have spoken to some of our leaders, and I think they clearly understand that we don’t want to have a repressive approach to AI innovation; we don’t want to create such heavy rules that you can't innovate," the report quoted him as saying. “I think we should go full speed ahead while ensuring guardrails are in place.”

