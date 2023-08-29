News / Business / LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by 200 for all consumers, announces Centre

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2023 03:53 PM IST

Domestic LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers.

The Centre has slashed the prices of cooking gas by 200 per cylinder for all domestic consumers during the Union cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The cabinet has approved additional subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional subsidy is 200. Now subsidy will be 400 per cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

The Centre announced price cut in LPG gas cylinder by 200. (File)

“PM Modi has decided 200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users...this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

In 2014, when we first came to power, only 14.5 crore citizens had domestic LPG connections, Thakur said. “Today that number has increased to 33 crore, in which 9.6 crore have been distributed under the Ujjwala scheme,” he added.

Free gas connection for 75 lakh women

Addressing the cabinet briefing, Thakur also informed that on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam, the government has decided to provide free gas connection to 75 lakh women under the Ujjwala scheme.

Under the initiative, these women will get the gas burner, first cooking gas cylinder, and pipe for free, Thakur added.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

