LPG price revisions, Aadhar card updates: 7 key changes coming into effect from Dec 1

Several key rule changes are set to be implemented from December 1, which will affect daily finances for people in India, including revisions to LP prices, credit card changes, Aadhar card updates and more. Several key rules changes are set to be implemented in the last month of 2024, including upgrades for SBI credit card users(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)

LP price revision

Oil marketing companies are going to revise LPG cylinder prices on December 1, with potential impacts on household budgets due to fluctuations in international market trends. Last month, prices for 19-kg commercial cylinders were increased, suggesting that possible adjustments will take place this month as well.

Aadhar update deadline extension

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates. Individuals can update their name, address, or birthdate details online at no cost until December 14. After this date, updates will incur a processing fee.

New credit card policy for SBI customers

December 1 onwards, State Bank of India (SBI) customers will face new credit card policies, including the removal of reward points for transactions on digital gaming platforms. Additionally, HDFC Bank has updated its lounge access policies for Regalia credit card users, signaling wider changes in premium benefits.

ITR filing extension

Taxpayers who missed the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2023-24 can still submit a belated ITR by December 31, though penalties will apply— ₹5,000 for most taxpayers and ₹1,000 for those with incomes under ₹5 lakh.

TRAI to reduce spam and phishing messages

Starting December 1, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will enforce new traceability regulations aimed at reducing spam and phishing messages. Despite concerns about potential delays in OTP deliveries, TRAI has assured that services will remain seamless after the implementation.

Travel to the Maldives to become costlier

Traveling to the Maldives will become costlier as departure fees rise from December 1. Economy-class passengers will now pay $50 ( ₹4,220), up from $30 (R 2,532). Business-class and first-class passengers will face similar increases, with fees for private jet travelers climbing from $120 ( ₹10,129) to $480 ( ₹40,515).

Increased air turbine fuel prices

Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices are scheduled for revision on December 1, which may lead to higher flight ticket prices, contributing to increased travel costs.