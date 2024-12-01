LPG price revisions, Aadhar card updates: 7 key changes coming into effect from Dec 1
Several key rules changes are set to be implemented in the last month of 2024.
Several key rule changes are set to be implemented from December 1, which will affect daily finances for people in India, including revisions to LP prices, credit card changes, Aadhar card updates and more.
LP price revision
Oil marketing companies are going to revise LPG cylinder prices on December 1, with potential impacts on household budgets due to fluctuations in international market trends. Last month, prices for 19-kg commercial cylinders were increased, suggesting that possible adjustments will take place this month as well.
Also Read: 3 workers kidnapped, assaulted out of business rivalry
Aadhar update deadline extension
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates. Individuals can update their name, address, or birthdate details online at no cost until December 14. After this date, updates will incur a processing fee.
Also Read: Stock market crash: Sensex down over 1,150 points, Nifty loses 350 points
New credit card policy for SBI customers
December 1 onwards, State Bank of India (SBI) customers will face new credit card policies, including the removal of reward points for transactions on digital gaming platforms. Additionally, HDFC Bank has updated its lounge access policies for Regalia credit card users, signaling wider changes in premium benefits.
Also Read: FBI issues checklist to shield online shoppers from scams during holiday season. Details
ITR filing extension
Taxpayers who missed the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2023-24 can still submit a belated ITR by December 31, though penalties will apply— ₹5,000 for most taxpayers and ₹1,000 for those with incomes under ₹5 lakh.
TRAI to reduce spam and phishing messages
Starting December 1, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will enforce new traceability regulations aimed at reducing spam and phishing messages. Despite concerns about potential delays in OTP deliveries, TRAI has assured that services will remain seamless after the implementation.
Travel to the Maldives to become costlier
Traveling to the Maldives will become costlier as departure fees rise from December 1. Economy-class passengers will now pay $50 ( ₹4,220), up from $30 (R 2,532). Business-class and first-class passengers will face similar increases, with fees for private jet travelers climbing from $120 ( ₹10,129) to $480 ( ₹40,515).
Increased air turbine fuel prices
Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices are scheduled for revision on December 1, which may lead to higher flight ticket prices, contributing to increased travel costs.