LPG prices hiked again, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs 2,355.50

On April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by 250 per cylinder. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by 105 on March 1.
This is the third hike in the last three months. (REPRESENTTAIVE PHOTO)
Updated on May 01, 2022 11:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now be available for 2,355.50 as its price has been increased by 102.50 on Sunday. The earlier price of a 19 kg was 2,253. The 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost 655, news agency ANI reported.

This is the third hike in the last three months. On April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by 250 per cylinder. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by 105 on March 1.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on Sunday to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

In addition to LPG panchayats, distribution of new connections under Ujjwala 2.0; explaining the details of new Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) categories and collection of KYC forms for the ongoing Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, organising Free Hot Plate service camps, organisation of safety clinics, facilitation of Ujjwala beneficiaries, etc will also be organised, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a statement on Saturday.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

lpg connections cylinder
Sunday, May 01, 2022
