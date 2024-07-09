Mahanagar Gas hikes rates for CNG, domestic PNG in Mumbai: Check latest prices here

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) announced a hike in prices for CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in and around Mumbai from today (July 9) onwards, the state-run firm said in a statement. The price of delivered CNG will be hiked by ₹1.5 per kg while domestic PNG will see an increase of ₹1/SCM, the statement said. The state-run firm said the hike has been carried out to meet the additional cost incurred to import natural gas. Mahanagar Gas said the hike has been carried out to meet the additional cost incurred to import natural gas.

"To meet the increasing volume of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) segments and due to further shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas (imported LNG) which has resulted in higher gas cost," the firm said in a statement.

Following the hike, the revised delivered price for CNG will be ₹75.00/Kg and for domestic PNG price will be ₹48/SCM in and around Mumbai.

This comes after Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased CNG price by Re 1 per kg to ₹75.09 in Delhi while kept PNG rates unchanged at ₹48.59 per scm on June 22.

"Even after the above revision, MGL's CNG offers attractive savings of about 50 percent and 17 percent as compared to petrol and diesel, respectively, at current price levels in Mumbai, while MGL's domestic PNG continues delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers," the company said.