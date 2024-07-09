 Pune-Mumbai trains cancelled due to heavy rains, water logging - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune-Mumbai trains cancelled due to heavy rains, water logging

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The heavy rains caused waterlogging between Khadavli-Titwala in the Kalyan and Kasara section of the Mumbai division, resulting in the cancellation of trains, said officials

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Raigad since early Monday morning several trains between Pune and Mumbai were cancelled.

Similarly, four trains from Mumbai to Pune were also cancelled. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)
As per a press release issued by Central Railways, four trains from Pune to Mumbai were cancelled. These include Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express, Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Express, Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express, and Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express.

Similarly, four trains from Mumbai to Pune were also cancelled. These include Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express, and Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

The cancellation of trains has led to disappointment amongst the passengers.

“I had an important meeting with one of my clients in Mumbai and had booked a ticket for Deccan Queen train. But now I had to cancel the meeting,” said Satish Kedari, a businessman from Pune.

