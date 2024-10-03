Menu Explore
Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings cross 1.76 lakh within an hour of opening, Anand Mahindra reacts

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 03, 2024 03:10 PM IST

The all-new Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has already gotten more than 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of the automaker opening up orders

The all-new Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has already gotten more than 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of the automaker opening up orders.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx bridges the gap between a hardcore off-roader and a family vehicle.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx bridges the gap between a hardcore off-roader and a family vehicle.

Mahindra opened up bookings for the much-awaited five-door version of their three-door Thar SUV at 11 am IST on October 03, 2024. Within an hour, the number of bookings reached 1,76,281.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, wrote in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) that this exceeded his “wildest expectations.”

“Despite ALL my confidence, this exceeds my wildest expectations,” he wrote. “First, a big thank you to every customer we have EVER had…for helping us to build this brand and lodge it deep in your hearts…”

He then went on to thank his team “for their willingness and capability to reach for the sky…”

The company said it will announce tentative delivery dates for the new model in a phased manner over the coming three weeks.

The Thar Roxx, built on a traditional off-road focused ladder frame chassis comes with both petrol and diesel-powered options.

In total, it comes in seven variants.

Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar Roxx can be done both online or at any of the authorised Mahindra dealerships.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
