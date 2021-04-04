Major IPOs in the month of April. Full list here

Indian stock markets will witness as many as six major companies offering initial public offerings (IPOs) in April. A similar trend was also seen in March with a total of nine companies being listed on the bourses - NSE and BSE. These included Laxmi Organic Industries Limited, MTAR Technologies Limited, Nazara Technologies Limited, Easy Trip Planners Limited, Heranba Industries, Craftsman Automation, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Anupam Rasayan India and Kalyan Jewellers India. IPOs like MTAR Technologies and Nazara Technologies listed with whopping premiums of 85 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively and the biggest issue in terms of size in the month of March was Kalyan Jewellers IPO, which raised ₹1,175 crore from the primary market.

Here’s a list of top IPOs which are lined up for April:

Macrotech Developers: The public offering is expected to open on April 7 and close on April 9. The issue price for the IPO has been fixed at ₹483- 486 per share. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹2,500 crore.

Dodla Dairy: The public issue will comprise a fresh issue of up to ₹50 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 10.09 million equity shares by the promoters and an investor. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise around ₹800 crore.

Seven Islands Shipping: The firm aims to raise ₹600 crore through the IPO which will comprise a fundraise via fresh issue amounting to ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹200 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar): The company plans to raise ₹6,000 crore through the IPO which will consist of a fund-raiser through fresh issue amounting to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹5,700 crore.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Through the ₹7,300 crore IPO, the company will issue fresh shares worth ₹1,500 crore. The IPO is backed by private equity firm Blackstone which will sell existing shares worth ₹5,800 crore in the IPO.

KIMS Hospitals: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd aims to raise ₹700 crore through the IPO which will consist of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 21,340,931 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON