Market capitalisation of 8 firms jump 72,442 cr; RIL, SBI witness decline

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹72,442.88 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys emerging as the biggest gainer.

Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India were the only two companies from the top-10 list that witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.

Among gainers, the valuation of Infosys jumped ₹24,962.94 crore to ₹5,85,564.20 crore, the most among the top-10 most valued companies.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹18,458.26 crore to reach ₹11,30,763.01 crore.

HDFC Bank added ₹12,123.8 crore to take its valuation to ₹8,55,086.25 crore and the market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained ₹6,643.53 crore to ₹3,34,716.18 crore.

HDFC's valuation went higher by ₹4,435.47 crore to ₹4,62,992.20 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied by ₹2,648.24 crore to ₹3,83,741.06 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹2,230.82 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,23,733.91 crore and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed a gain of ₹939.82 crore to ₹5,18,265.12 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, the most valued domestic firm, declined by ₹25,294.37 crore to ₹13,55,784.49 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India dipped by ₹2,320.4 crore to reach ₹3,40,206.19 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was ruling the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

During the holiday-shortened last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index gained 386.76 points or 0.78 per cent.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.