Market capitalisation of 8 firms jump ₹72,442 cr; RIL, SBI witness decline
Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹72,442.88 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys emerging as the biggest gainer.
Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India were the only two companies from the top-10 list that witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.
Among gainers, the valuation of Infosys jumped ₹24,962.94 crore to ₹5,85,564.20 crore, the most among the top-10 most valued companies.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹18,458.26 crore to reach ₹11,30,763.01 crore.
HDFC Bank added ₹12,123.8 crore to take its valuation to ₹8,55,086.25 crore and the market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained ₹6,643.53 crore to ₹3,34,716.18 crore.
HDFC's valuation went higher by ₹4,435.47 crore to ₹4,62,992.20 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied by ₹2,648.24 crore to ₹3,83,741.06 crore.
ICICI Bank added ₹2,230.82 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,23,733.91 crore and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed a gain of ₹939.82 crore to ₹5,18,265.12 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, the most valued domestic firm, declined by ₹25,294.37 crore to ₹13,55,784.49 crore.
The market valuation of State Bank of India dipped by ₹2,320.4 crore to reach ₹3,40,206.19 crore.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was ruling the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.
During the holiday-shortened last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index gained 386.76 points or 0.78 per cent.
Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry releases entire ₹1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei pivots to fish farms, mining in China after US blocks its phones
- Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to number 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BOE Guv Bailey says market interest rate rise reflects optimism in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer staples, industrials stocks lift UK shares
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin stays in sight of record above $61,000 after 1,000% jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox