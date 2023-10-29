News / Business / Market cap of 10 most valued firms plunged 1.93 lakh crore last week. See top losers

Market cap of 10 most valued firms plunged 1.93 lakh crore last week. See top losers

PTI |
Oct 29, 2023 11:03 AM IST

In a holiday-shortened last week, Sensex tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46%.

All the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of 1,93,181.15 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trend in equities.

A share broker reacts as Sensex & Nifty prices plummet in Kolkata.(File)
The market valuation of TCS plunged 52,580.57 crore to 12,25,983.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) slumped 40,562.71 crore to 11,14,185.78 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited dropped 22,935.65 crore to 15,32,595.88 crore and that of Infosys tumbled 19,320.04 crore to 5,73,022.78 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel fell by 17,161.01 crore to 5,13,735.07 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by 15,759.95 crore to 4,54,814.95 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tanked 13,827.73 crore to 6,39,292.94 crore and that of ITC slipped 5,900.49 crore to 5,40,637.34 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,124.96 crore to 5,83,098.06 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped 2,008.04 crore to 5,00,670.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

