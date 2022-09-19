Home / Business / Markets opening bell: Sensex at 58,762; Nifty drops below 17,520

Markets opening bell: Sensex at 58,762; Nifty drops below 17,520

business
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 09:43 AM IST

Markets opening bell: Sensex at 58,762; Nifty drops below 17,520

Markets opening bell: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).(Reuters)
Markets opening bell: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).(Reuters)
Agencies |

Shares were mostly flat on Monday, beginning the week on a cautious note, as investors awaited a host of central bank meetings this week to gauge the impact of rate hikes on global economy.

Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was unchanged at 17,513, as of 0349 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.1% at 58,779.24. Both the indexes lost over 1.5% last week.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.4% after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out