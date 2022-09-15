Home / Business / Markets Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 60,600; Nifty at 18,086

Markets Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 60,600; Nifty at 18,086

business
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 10:03 AM IST

Sensex gains 280 points to open above 60,600; Nifty at18,086

Markets Opening Bell: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).(Reuters)
Markets Opening Bell: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).(Reuters)
Agencies |

Shares climbed to over five-month highs on Thursday, driven by top banking stocks that hit all-time peaks, even as investors weighed the possibility of a large rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.33% at 18,064.05, as of 0401 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.38% to 60,575.76.

The Nifty Bank index climbed 1.1% to a record high and was set for its sixth straight session of gains.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India and private sector rival ICICI Bank were at all-time highs.

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising as much as 3% to a two-week high.

Meanwhile, Fitch cut India's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown amid global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty bse sensex + 1 more
sensex nifty bse sensex

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out