 Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 2% after Q4 results: What you should know
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 2% after Q4 results: What you should know

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 10:23 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki share price: Following the results brokerages increased Maruti Suzuki share price target as well. Check latest updates here

Maruti Suzuki share price: Shares of Maruti Suzuki gained over 2% today (April 29) after the company announced its Q4 results. The shares gained as much as 2.2% to 12,966 apiece on the BSE. With this, the company's market capitalisation surpassed 4 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki share price: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.(Reuters)
Maruti Suzuki share price: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.(Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results

The largest passenger car manufacturer in India reported a net profit of 3,878 crore in Q4FY24. The company registered a sharp growth of 48% from 2,623 crore in the corresponding period last year and its revenue from operations during the quarter rose 19.3% to 38,235 crore from 32,048 crore YoY.

The company also surpassed the annual total sales milestone of 2 million units in FY24 and the total sales volume during March quarter rose 13% to 584,031 units from 514,927 units in the year-ago period, it said.

Brokerages on Maruti Suzuki share price

Following the results brokerages increased Maruti Suzuki share price target as well. Motilal Oswal Financial Services marginally raised FY25-26 estimates by 2-4% and said that the company is expected continue to outperform industry growth in FY25. The brokerage reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of 14,700 per share.

Emkay Global Financial Services said that profitability for Maruti Suzuki has been resilient amid improved mix, controlled discounts, and healthy operating leverage as the brokerage retained a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock and raised the share price target to 11,200 apiece from 10,700 earlier.

Nuvama Institutional Equities increased FY25E and FY26E EPS estimates by 2% and 1% and retained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock as well as raised the target price to 14,800 per share from 14,300 before.

Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 2% after Q4 results: What you should know
Follow Us On